Temperatures in Karachi likely to increase due to ‘anticyclonic wave'

A woman carries a pedestal fan as she walks towards a repair shop during hot and humid weather in Karachi. — Reuters/File

Karachi might experience hot weather due to the presence of an anticyclonic wave, causing increased heat intensity in parts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

A weather analyst said the weather is likely to remain hot and dry, as the presence of an anticyclonic wave near the Oman coast was increasing pressure and impacting sea breezes.

Commenting on current weather conditions, the weather analyst forecast a slight increase in temperatures in some areas of Sindh and Balochistan, while Karachi is expected to experience hot weather from today through Tuesday.

The heat has started to intensify in Karachi, and the weather is expected to remain extremely hot on Sunday.

According to the advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday, the weather will remain hot and dry today in the metropolis, and the maximum temperature might go up to 37°C to 39°C.

It added that low humidity was causing temperatures to increase.

However, the weather analyst doesn’t attribute the current hot weather to a heat wave, saying it is not a heat wave as sea breezes will resume at a light speed in the evening or night, and there is a possibility of rain in some parts of Sindh, including Karachi in late April or early May.