Pakistani fighter jets, military force arrive in kingdom under defence pact, says Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman share a moment after signing the landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 17, 2025. — Prime Minister's House

Pakistani fighter jets arrived at the King Abdulaziz Air Base: Riyadh.

Pact treats aggression against either country as shared attack.

Saudi finance czar signals continued economic support for Pakistan.



Pakistan has sent fighter jets and other military forces to Saudi Arabia to boost security under a defence pact between the two countries, the Saudi defence ministry said on Saturday, as Islamabad hosted talks aimed at ending the Iran war.

Riyadh and Islamabad signed a mutual defence pact in September 2025, committing both sides to treat any aggression against either country as an attack on both. That significantly deepened a decades-old security partnership.

Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said in a statement that Pakistani fighter jets and support aircraft had arrived at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the country's eastern province.

It said the Pakistani deployment aimed to strengthen joint defence cooperation and support regional and international security and stability.

Pakistan has long provided military support to the kingdom, including training and advisory deployments, while Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stepped in to support Pakistan financially during periods of economic stress.

Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan was in Pakistan on Friday to demonstrate economic support for the country, a source familiar with the situation said.

In 2018, Riyadh announced a $6 billion support package for Pakistan, including a $3 billion deposit at the central bank and $3 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payment.