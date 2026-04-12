Addison Rae launches attack against critics during Coachella set

Addison Rae calls out haters after Coachella performance

Addison Rae shut down her critics during her Coachella performance after she delivered a thrilling set with elaborate choreography.

The High Fashion hitmaker, 25, told the crowd on Saturday, April 11, “To my fans who have supported me from Day 1, I love you, thank you.”

Rae continued, “And to my haters? Suck my d---.”

The TikTok star turned pop icon have faced much criticism since she changed the pathway of her career, but she continues to prove the critics wrong.

During her performance at the music festival, Rae performed her most memorable hits and brought out Maddie Ziegler to dance along for Aquamarine.

Previously speaking about her major career switch, the Diet Pepsi songstress told Rolling Stone that she didn’t have a proper song for her label but she walked in “with a binder, and I made a slideshow. I just mood-boarded my vibes. I literally had no music to play at that point, so it was about trust. Like, ‘Yes, I’m in the clouds, and I enjoy being there. But I’m also serious.’”

Rae added that she tries to bring the same energy which led her here, to all her performances on stage.

The Headphones On singer will be returning to the Coachella valley next Saturday, April 18.