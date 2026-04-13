Pakistan 'pushes' for fresh US-Iran talks before ceasefire deadline

A man walks past a billboard near the media centre as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold peace talks in Islamabad, on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

DPM Dar, COAS Munir lead intense mediation efforts.

Contacts maintained with Washington and Tehran.

Ceasefire expiry raises urgency for agreement.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has accelerated diplomatic efforts to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table after the first round of Islamabad talks ended without a breakthrough, The News reported, quoting a senior Pakistani source.

The initial round of negotiations ended without a formal agreement, though officials on both sides publicly shared their respective positions. Despite the lack of a breakthrough, Pakistani authorities remain cautiously optimistic about the prospects of continued engagement.

A top-level source revealed that Pakistan is in active contact with both Washington and Tehran, urging them to resume dialogue at the earliest.

The primary objective, the source said, is to reach a workable understanding before the ongoing ceasefire — set to expire around April 22 — comes to an end, in order to avert a potential return to hostilities. “We want to wrap it up before the deadline,” said the source, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

The source further disclosed that efforts are underway to facilitate a second round of talks within this critical window. These diplomatic initiatives are being pursued under the direct instructions of the prime minister, reflecting the high priority Islamabad attaches to the matter.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir are said to be leading the effort, having played a key role in bringing the two sides together initially.

According to the source, both have been working tirelessly, including “sleepless nights,” to push the process forward.

Pakistan has already conveyed its desire for renewed engagement to both parties and is now awaiting their response. Officials hope that momentum can be regained quickly to avoid escalation and secure a diplomatic resolution within the limited timeframe.

While challenges remain, Islamabad’s proactive mediation underscores its commitment to global peace and conflict prevention.