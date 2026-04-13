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PM Shehbaz vows continuation of public relief measures amid fuel concerns

Govt officials say fuel stocks sufficient, future oil imports arranged to meet demand

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Published April 13, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs high-level meeting to review petroleum reserves in Islamabad on April 13, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@PakPMO
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs high-level meeting to review petroleum reserves in Islamabad on April 13, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@PakPMO
  • Authorities ordered to monitor oil consumption to avoid shortages.
  • Govt urges fuel conservation despite adequate petroleum stocks.
  • US blockade of Hormuz raises fears over global fuel supplies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that measures taken to provide relief to the public would continue, as the US-Israeli war on Iran fuels global concerns over energy supplies.

He made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting to review petroleum reserves amid ongoing regional tensions.

The statement came as the United States imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz following the conclusion of the Islamabad Talks without an agreement with Iran, heightening fears over global shipping, particularly fuel supplies.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed authorities to maintain continuous monitoring of oil consumption, noting that effective planning and oversight had so far prevented any shortage despite the volatile situation.

Officials briefed the meeting that adequate petroleum stocks are available, while emphasising the need to sustain conservation measures.

They also informed that arrangements for future oil imports have been secured to meet anticipated demand.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and senior officials from relevant institutions.

Over the past two weeks, the federal government has reduced petrol prices twice — by up to Rs91.83 per litre — and cut diesel prices by Rs134.81 per litre, following sharp increases of Rs137.23 on petrol and Rs184.49 on diesel earlier this month.

The prime minister had also announced relief payments for public and freight transporters through digital wallets, aimed at easing the ongoing fuel crisis and supporting those most affected by rising petroleum costs.

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