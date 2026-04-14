'The Social Reckoning' reveals first look at Jeremy Strong Mark Zuckerberg

Jeremy Strong has traded Logan Roy’s boardroom battles for Silicon Valley’s biggest courtroom drama.

At CinemaCon 2026, Sony unveiled the first footage of The Social Reckoning, Aaron Sorkin’s long awaited follow up to The Social Network.

And yes, we finally got a glimpse of Strong as Mark Zuckerberg.

The clip wastes no time setting the tone: Strong’s Zuckerberg appears in a deposition, introducing himself with a sardonic edge that instantly recalls the character’s reputation for defiance.

As per Entertainment Weekly, from there the footage dives into tense exchanges with advisors, congressional testimony prep, and Zuckerberg’s own defense of Facebook’s role in spreading misinformation.

The lines are sharp, the delivery is cold, and the message is clear: this is a CEO who sees himself as untouchable.

Fans of Succession will recognize Strong’s knack for inhabiting powerful men under siege, but here the stakes are global.

Sorkin himself teased the film on stage at Caesar’s Palace, framing it as a “companion piece” to The Social Network.

He reminded audiences that the story has evolved from a dorm room startup to a corporation whose algorithm has touched nearly every life on the planet.

The cast adds extra intrigue: Mikey Madison steps in as whistleblower Frances Haugen, Jeremy Allen White portrays Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, and Bill Burr delivers tough love counsel to Zuckerberg.

The footage even nods to its predecessor with a cue from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Oscar winning score.

Strong has already distanced his performance from Jesse Eisenberg’s Oscar nominated turn in 2010, insisting his approach is entirely new.

He’s called the script “one of the greats” and promised it will hit the cultural third rail of our time.

With Facebook’s controversies, from teenage mental health to global violence, still fresh in public memory, The Social Reckoning positions itself as a cultural confrontation with tech’s most polarizing figure, revisiting Zuckerberg not as the dorm room disruptor but as the CEO whose decisions ripple across the world.

The film opens October 9, 2026.