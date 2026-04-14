'Little Rascals' star Bug Hall arrested as legal issues mount: Report

Hall famously portrayed Alfalfa in the 1994 film

The Little Rascals alum Brandon “Bug” Hall has landed back in legal trouble.

The former child star was arrested in Ohio after failing to appear in court over a traffic-related case from more than a year ago, according to records obtained by TMZ on April 14.

Hall, 41, who famously played Alfalfa in the 1994 film, reportedly missed a scheduled court date in December 2024 tied to a citation issued weeks earlier. Authorities said the original violation stemmed from not having liability insurance during an October 2024 traffic stop.

The arrest adds to a string of past legal troubles. In 2020, Hall was taken into custody in Texas after a 911 caller reported seeing him huffing air duster cans near a hotel. Police later found him inside his room surrounded by the substances, leading to a misdemeanor charge related to inhaling a volatile chemical.

In recent years, the former actor has largely stepped away from Hollywood altogether. Hall — who has described himself as “a radical Catholic extremist” — relocated with his wife, Jill DeGroff, and their five children to rural Arkansas.

According to Page Six, he adopted a strict lifestyle change, even donating his savings and most of his possessions to “maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible.”