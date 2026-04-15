Who is Johnny Somali? South Korea jails American livestreamer

Johnny Somali, whose real name is Ismael Ramsey Khalid, has been sentenced to six months in jail in South Korea.

The sentence came after a string of provocative stunts that outraged locals and drew international attention.

The 25-year-old was convicted of public nuisance and distributing sexual deepfakes, with prosecutors initially seeking a three-year term.

Judges opted for a lighter sentence, citing the ‘absence of severe harm to victims’, though the American livestreamer has also been barred from working with organizations serving minors and people with disabilities upon release.

The incident that sparked the most outrage occurred in November 2024, when Khalid posted a livestream of himself kissing and performing lap dances on a statue commemorating “comfort women”, women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese soldiers during World War Two.

These statues are deeply symbolic in South Korea, and his actions were widely condemned as offensive and disrespectful.

Khalid later apologized, claiming he did not understand the statue’s significance, but many doubted his sincerity.

This was not Khalid’s first brush with controversy.

In Japan in 2023, he taunted locals with remarks about the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and was fined for disrupting a restaurant.

In South Korea, he repeatedly harassed commuters, vandalized a convenience store, and streamed obscene videos in public.

His confrontational style often led to violent encounters, with videos showing him being punched and chased by locals after challenging them to fight.

Known for shock content and harassment, Khalid has around 5,000 YouTube followers and has been banned from several streaming platforms.