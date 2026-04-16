CDC issues warning over drug-resistant shigella infections across America

A drug-resistant strain of Shigella infections causing diarrhea is on the rise in the U.S., per the CDC report.

The Center for Disease Control warned in its latest report on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

The report highlighted that drug-resistant Shigella infections, which result in diarrhea, have increased 8.5% across America from 2011 to 2023.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the infection is transmitted between humans through fecal-oral transmission, sexual contact or contaminated food and water.

The Shigella variant is so resistant to treatment that it’s known as XDR Shigella—short for extensively drug-resistant Shigella or Shigellosis.

The CDC study stated that as of 2023, XDR made up 8.5% of cases in the United States.

There are currently about 450,000 Shigella infections being reported annually in the U.S., which means there could be over 36,000 Americans carrying the XDR variety each year.

CDC officials examined over 16,700 shigella samples between the period from January 2011 to October 2023 and found that the number of drug-resistant infections is climbing from 0% in 2011-2015 to 8.5% in 2023.

The first drug-resistant variant was discovered in 2016.

What are the symptoms of shigella infection?

People with a shigella infection may experience diarrhea that may be bloody or last more than three days, fever and stomach pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Once infected, symptoms develop within one or two days and normally last between five to seven days, although some cases differ, stretching the period for over a week.

Health experts advise an early consultation with their physician if they are experiencing the symptoms of shigella infection.

For precautionary measures, CDC advises washing hands regularly, avoiding swallowing water when swimming, and seeking hygienic habits while traveling.