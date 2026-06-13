SpaceX IPO rewrites list of richest people in world

Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire, with a $102 billion increase in net worth in a single day.

The SpaceX IPO brought his total earnings to an unprecedented $1.2 trillion in the largest IPO ever.

Musk’s net worth is now higher than the combined net worth of the next four individuals.

According to Forbes’ data, the second- and third-richest people after Musk are Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google. They have net worths of $295.2 billion and $272.3 billion, respectively.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, comes in fourth place with a net worth of $247.3 billion, even after losing $4.3 billion in the past trading session.

The top richest people list also include Michael Dell with a net worth of $226 billion and Mark Zuckerberg with an estimated $194.5 billion. Jensen Huang ($177.3 billion), Bernard Arnault ($156.8 billion), and Warren Buffett ($143.9 billion) are also included.

This indicates that the total wealth of the top 10 billionaires now stands at $3,1 trillion, with the group gaining a combined $106.8 billion in just 24 hours.