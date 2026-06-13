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SpaceX IPO rewrites list of richest people in world

Elon Musk becomes first trillionaire as SpaceX IPO rockets wealth to $1.2 trillion
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 13, 2026

SpaceX IPO rewrites list of richest people in world
SpaceX IPO rewrites list of richest people in world 

Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire, with a $102 billion increase in net worth in a single day.

The SpaceX IPO brought his total earnings to an unprecedented $1.2 trillion in the largest IPO ever.

Musk’s net worth is now higher than the combined net worth of the next four individuals.

According to Forbes’ data, the second- and third-richest people after Musk are Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google. They have net worths of $295.2 billion and $272.3 billion, respectively. 

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, comes in fourth place with a net worth of $247.3 billion, even after losing $4.3 billion in the past trading session.

The top richest people list also include Michael Dell with a net worth of $226 billion and Mark Zuckerberg with an estimated $194.5 billion. Jensen Huang ($177.3 billion), Bernard Arnault ($156.8 billion), and Warren Buffett ($143.9 billion) are also included.

This indicates that the total wealth of the top 10 billionaires now stands at $3,1 trillion, with the group gaining a combined $106.8 billion in just 24 hours. 

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