BYD bringing 5-minute EV charging technology to UK: Here's what to expect

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturing giant, BYD, has announced plans to bring its latest fast charging technology to the United Kingdom (U.K.), potentially reducing charging time from hours to minutes.

The development poses a serious challenge to one of the most important advantages that petrol driven cars have over EVs, fast refueling time.

The company announced that “Flash Charging” units will arrive in Britain by the end of this year. This will allow compatible EVs to recharge in a matter of minutes rather than hours.

The technology has already been tested and fully operational in China, where BYD has installed thousands of charging stations nationwide.

According to company executives, the new chargers are capable of delivering up to 1.5 megawatts of power, making them among the fastest EV charging systems currently available. BYD claims some of its latest electric vehicles can receive hundreds of miles of driving range after only a few minutes of charging.

The Chinese automaker is expected to begin rolling out between 200 and 300 charging stations across the UK by the end of 2026. The first locations are likely to be installed at dealerships before the network expands to other areas.

The development comes as BYD continues to strengthen its position in the British automotive market.

The UK has emerged as one of the company's most important overseas markets, with sales surging over recent years as consumers increasingly shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles.

Industry experts believe ultra-fast charging could help address concerns surrounding charging times and range anxiety, two major factors that have slowed EV adoption among some motorists.

BYD executives have argued that charging speeds comparable to refuelling a petrol car could remove one of the final barriers preventing wider acceptance of electric vehicles.