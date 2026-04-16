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PSL 11: Hyderabad Kingsmen win toss, opt to bowl first against RawalPindiz

Kingsmen placed sixth after two wins following four straight defeats; RawalPindiz are at bottom with five losses

By
Sports Desk
|

Published April 16, 2026

RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan (centre) and his Hyderabad Kingsmen counterpart Marnus Labuschagne (right) present for toss for Pakistan Super League match at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 16, 2026. — Screengrab
RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan (centre) and his Hyderabad Kingsmen counterpart Marnus Labuschagne (right) present for toss for Pakistan Super League match at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 16, 2026. — Screengrab

Hyderabad Kingsmen won the toss and opted to bowl first against RawalPindiz in the 24th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Hyderabad Kingsmen and RawalPindiz are two newly inducted sides this season and have not faced each other previously. The Kingsmen are placed in sixth position after winning their last two games following four consecutive defeats.

The Pindiz, captained by Muhammad Rizwan, are at the bottom of the table as they have failed to open their account so far, with five defeats in as many matches.

Playing XIs

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Saad Masood, Asif Afridi, Mubasir Khan, Ben Sears, Mohammad Amir

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood, Mohammad Ali

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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