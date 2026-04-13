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Multan Sultans win toss, elect to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 11 clash

Multan Sultans dominate rivalry with 11 wins over Peshawar Zalmi in 18 meetings

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Sports Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (centre-left) and Multan Sultans Ashton Turner (centre) at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 13, 2026. — PSL
Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (centre-left) and Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner (centre) at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 13, 2026. — PSL

Multan Sultans opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Peshawar Zalmi in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on Monday.

The two sides have met 18 times in the tournament, with Multan Sultans holding the upper hand with 11 wins, while Peshawar Zalmi have claimed seven victories.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, and Nahid Rana.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, Muhammad Ismail, and Faisal Akram.

Head-to-head

Sultans and Zalmi have come face-to-face 18 times, and the former dominate the head-to-head record with 11 victories, while the 2017 champions have just seven triumphs to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in the previous edition of the marquee league, which saw Zalmi ease past Sultans by seven wickets, following their massive 120-run victory in the early phase of the tournament.

  • Matches: 18
  • Multan Sultans: 11
  • Peshawar Zalmi: 7

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with not all but similar momentum, as Zalmi are unbeaten after playing five matches, winning four, while their match against Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain in Lahore. The 2017 champions, as a result, sit at the summit of the standings with nine points.

Sultans, on the other hand, also have four victories from their first five matches, but have one defeat, which came against defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the rain-hit match at the latter's home venue.

Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, W, NR, W (most recent first)

Multan Sultans: W, W, L, W, W

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