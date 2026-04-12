PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars replace injured Parvez Hossain with Asalanka

Parvez Hossain Emon walks off the field after a collision with teammate Asif Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 3, 2026. — PSL

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have replaced Bangladeshi wicketkeeper-batter Parvez Hossain Emon with Sri Lankan batting all-rounder Charith Asalanka after signing him for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

Bangladesh’s Emon had been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The left-handed batter and capable off-spin bowler brings considerable international experience, having represented Sri Lanka across all formats.

His arrival is expected to bolster the Qalandars’ middle order as the team enters the crucial final phase of the competition.

Emon sustained a shoulder injury during Lahore Qalandars’ recent fixture against Multan Sultans in Lahore.

The injury occurred following an on-field collision with Asif Ali, resulting in a ligament tear. He had featured in three matches for the Qalandars this season.

Asalanka is set to join the squad ahead of Lahore Qalandars’ upcoming match against Quetta Gladiators on 17th April.

The franchise currently sits sixth in the table with two wins and three defeats from five matches. They are coming off a heavy defeat against Peshawar Zalmi, having been bowled out for just 97 runs in 17 overs while chasing 174.