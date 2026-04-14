Naqvi to consult PM Shehbaz on allowing fans at PSL 11

This picture shows fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore witnessing PSL 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on May 4, 2025. — PCB

PCB chief stresses need to consider ongoing global crisis.

Naqvi reveals plans to rebuild National Bank Cricket Arena.

PCB chief rules out any potential change in PSL schedule.



KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said he would speak to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif again to allow spectators during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

"I will speak again to the prime minister regarding the crowd," Naqvi told the media in Karachi, saying the PCB would make every effort to bring spectators back to the stadium.

However, the PCB chief stressed the need to consider ongoing global crisis stemming from the Middle East conflict.

His comments came days after PCB announced that PSL matches would be held without spectators as part of the government's austerity measures amid the ongoing regional crisis.

At the time, Naqvi announced limiting the tournament to two venues, Karachi and Lahore. He added that the decision aimed to reduce public movement.

The decision followed the government's wide-ranging austerity and savings plans to deal with the prevailing global fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Later, several franchise owners called for the return of spectators, emphasising that fan presence was integral to the league’s atmosphere and identity.

They appealed to both the prime minister and the chief ministers to permit crowds in stadiums during the ongoing edition.

Meanwhile, the PCB chief lauded law enforcement agencies for ensuring the smooth conduct of the PSL despite prevailing challenges.

While he announced his intention to ensure spectators' return to the stands, Naqvi ruled out any changes to the schedule.

The PCB chairman further said that franchises would receive gate money, with the board covering related expenses.

Naqvi also revealed that plans were under consideration to review and potentially rebuild the National Bank Cricket Arena to improve facilities.