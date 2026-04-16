PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar on second leg of three-nation visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is received by Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. — PM Office

Contingent of Qatari Armed Forces present guard of honour to PM.

PM Shehbaz set to hold bilateral meeting with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani.

Islamabad steps up efforts to engage regional allies amid evolving dynamics.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha on Thursday as part of his three-nation visit aimed at intensifying Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and promoting peace in the Middle East.

The premier’s arrival at Doha International Airport marked the second leg of his April 15-18 tour, following his visit to Saudi Arabia a day earlier, as Islamabad steps up efforts to engage key regional partners amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Upon arrival, the prime minister and his delegation were warmly received by Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Qatari Armed Forces presented a guard of honour, underscoring the significance of the visit.

In a gesture marking the occasion, Pakistani flags were displayed prominently at the airport and across parts of the Qatari capital, reflecting the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha on Thursday as part of his three-nation visit aimed at intensifying Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and promoting peace in the Middle East.

His arrival at Doha International Airport marked the second leg of his April 15–18 tour, following his visit to Saudi Arabia a day earlier, as Islamabad steps up efforts to engage key regional partners amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Upon arrival, the prime minister and his delegation were received by Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, while a contingent of the Qatari Armed Forces presented a guard of honour. Pakistani flags were also displayed at the airport and across parts of the city to mark the occasion.

During the visit, the premier held a meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which he described as “warm and cordial”. He thanked the Qatari leadership for the gesture of sending fighter jets to escort his aircraft upon entering Qatari airspace, calling it a reflection of the country’s hospitality and the strength of bilateral ties.

The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation, particularly in the Gulf, and emphasised the need for de-escalation, dialogue and coordinated international efforts to maintain peace and stability.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of attacks targeting Qatar and other regional countries, expressing solidarity with the Qatari people.

Both sides reviewed longstanding bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in key areas including security, defence and energy, with the discussions described as productive and reflective of deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Gulf states.

Senior members of the Pakistani delegation accompanying the prime minister include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and the prime minister’s spokesperson for international media, Mosharraf Zaidi.

The prime minister will also travel Turkiye following his visit to the Kingdom, the Foreign Office said. It added that the visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar take place in a bilateral context, where the prime minister will discuss ongoing cooperation as well as regional peace and security.

During his visit to Turkiye, the prime minister will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where he is scheduled to join the Leaders’ Panel alongside other global figures and present Pakistan’s perspective.

The visit follows as Pakistan has taken centre stage as host of high-stakes US-Iran talks in Islamabad, drawing global attention amid rising regional tensions.

On the sidelines of the forum, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold bilateral meetings, including with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other key world leaders, according to the FO.

The much-anticipated US-Iran talks in Islamabad, which ran from Saturday into early Sunday, were the first direct engagements between the two countries meeting in more than a decade and the highest-level discussions since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The talks came just days after a ceasefire took effect on Tuesday, aimed at ending six weeks of fighting that has killed thousands across the Gulf, disrupted critical energy supplies and fuelled fears of a wider regional conflict.

Despite 21 hours of intense discussions, the two sides failed to reach a formal agreement. In the aftermath, the US military announced plans to impose a blockade on all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, putting the fragile two-week ceasefire at risk.

A second round of talks is expected to be held in Islamabad before the ceasefire ends, with Trump saying it could take place within the next few days.