Finn Wolfhard draws backlash after reenacting Taylor Swift, Kanye West clip

Finn Wolfhard lands in hot water as he quotes Kanye West and Taylor Swift's viral VMAs video

Finn Wolfhard revived the age-old drama between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, in one of his recent performances and became a target to online backlash.

The 23-year-old actor and musician quoted West's speech from the 2009 VMAs which became the origin of a longstanding feud between Swift and the rapper, on stage during a singing performance.

The Stranger Things star sang, "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time."

Back in the day, the clip became a significant cultural moment, and has inspired many of Swift's songs since because of the humiliation she felt on stage as a young artist.

Wolfhard quoting the clip invited immediate backlash, with social media users slamming him for the uncalled-for revival of the moment.

One X user wrote, "Finn quoting that tired Kanye VMA line just feels forced and dated. Skip," while another mocked him, writing, "when the music isn't selling so you have to mention taylor swift."

A third chimed in to add, "That’s so disgusting and disrespectful. Why who he do that?? The way some men find a way to disrespect women is so alarming," and "He knew what history they had and still went ahead anyway WEIRD," agreed another.

Despite the posts going viral, Wolfhard has yet to address the criticism.