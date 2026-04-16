Khloé Kardashian on embracing a more peaceful lifestyle

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her single life and said she feels really happy and at peace on her own.

The reality star, who split from Tristan Thompson in 2021, spoke on her podcast Khloe in Wonder Land and shared that she is not in any rush to date again.

Khloé shared that life feels much calmer now and she is focused more on herself and her children.

The mother of two went on to open up about her past relationships and shared that she does not miss the stress that came with them, explaining things feel safer and lighter for her now.

She continued adding that she would rather put her energy into her kids and work instead of thinking about dating.

The Kardashians star also mentioned that her health and routine have improved since being single, sharing she sleeps better and feels more fresh and balanced in her day to day life.

Kim Kardashian sister then said that her children, True and Tatum, are her biggest focus and she also enjoys growing her business projects.

Khloé Kardashian concluded saying that she is simply enjoying her life as it is right now and is not really thinking about relationships.

For her, this phase feels peaceful and enough on its own.