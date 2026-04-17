Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott gives birth: 'My heart outside my body'

Alaina is Eminem's adopted daughter and cousin to Hailie Jade Scott, who recently also gave birth

Eminem is a grandpa again!

The rapper’s adopted daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, has welcomed her first child — a baby girl named Scottie Marie — with her husband, Matt Moeller. Scott, 33, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, April 16, revealing that her daughter was born two days prior on April 14.

“My heart outside my body” the new mom wrote alongside a photo of the newborn, adding, “she’s everything and more.”

“Welcome to the world my sweet darling,” continued Scott, sharing the inspiration behind Scottie’s name. “Scottie, in honor of the ‘scott sisters.’ The women who have given the name and my life so much meaning. May she now give it a meaning of her own and always know how loved she is, by mom + dad, and her aunties.”

Scottie’s aunts include Eminem’s biological daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, and his other adopted daughter, Stevie Laine Scott. Hailie recently became a mom as well, welcoming son Elliot Marshall McClintock with her husband Evan McClintock in October 2025.

Scott also gave a shout-out to her husband Matt, whom she married in June 2023 with Eminem walking her down the aisle. “To my husband, I can’t believe she’s ours. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of my life. I love you endlessly.”

Scott was born to Dawn Scott, the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott. The former couple adopted their niece in the early 2000s as her own mother struggled with drug use and eventually died in 2016.

In 2004, Eminem told Rolling Stone that he has full custody of Scott, who he lovingly calls “Lainey” in his lyrics, explaining, “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”