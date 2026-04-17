Pakistan returns to global markets after four-year hiatus with $500m Eurobond

A trader counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar. — Reuters/File

Schehzad says three-year Eurobond saw strong demand.

Says Pakistan will expand engagement with global markets

Stronger macro indicators support stable outlook, says advisor.



Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Friday said Pakistan has successfully returned to the international capital markets after a four-year gap, raising $500m through a Eurobond issuance under its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) Programme.

Taking to his official X handle, he said: “Pakistan has successfully returned to the international capital markets after a four-year hiatus, with the issuance of a $500m Eurobond today, at attractive terms under its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) Programme.”

He said the three-year Eurobond witnessed strong investor demand despite ongoing global market and geopolitical uncertainties – signalling renewed confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook.

This well-timed issuance adds fresh liquidity to Pakistan’s sovereign yield curve, strengthening its presence in global bond markets and supporting the development of a more efficient pricing benchmark for future transactions, he added.

Highlighting key aspects of the development, Schehzad said the successful market re-entry after four years, strong investor demand in a challenging global environment, strengthened positioning in international capital markets, and supports the development of a deeper and more liquid yield curve.

The advisor said the transaction reflects improving investor sentiment and marks an important step in Pakistan’s strategy to diversify funding sources and rebuild a sustainable market presence.

This milestone, he said, underscores the continued efforts of the Finance Division, particularly the debt management team, in executing a disciplined and forward-looking debt strategy.

Looking ahead, Schehzad said Pakistan would continue to expand engagement with global markets, adding that requests for proposals for financial advisors for the GMTN and international Sukuk programmes would be launched soon, while progress on the Panda Bond programme was also progressing toward issuance.

He said the country’s improving macroeconomic indicators, ongoing structural reforms, and gradual strengthening of growth momentum were contributing to a more stable economic outlook.

With the opening of the Straight of Hormuz and energy prices correcting, the advisor said Pakistan’s timely return to global markets reflects improving fundamentals and renewed investor confidence with a stable to positive economic outlook.