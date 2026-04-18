Pakistan returns $2bn to UAE, confirms SBP

A trader counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan January 25, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday confirmed that the government has returned $2 billion in debt to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The SBP spokesperson said that the amount was kept with the central banks as a safe deposit.

The development came a day after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to extend the maturity of Riyadh's $3 billion deposit placed with the SBP. The agreement provides for the extension in the maturity of a $3 billion deposit placed by SFD with the SBP.

Separately, the central bank, earlier this week had said it received $2 billion from the kingdom “in the value date of April 15, 2026".

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.