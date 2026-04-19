Pakistan to pitch Discos privatisation in global roadshows across key markets

A representational image of a transmission tower, also known as an electricity pylon. — AFP/File

Privatisation plan awaits final approval from CCoP.

Iesco, Gepco, Fesco included in first phase.

45-day campaign targets foreign, local investors.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to launch an international investor outreach campaign to attract bids for the privatisation of three major power distribution companies as part of a sweeping reforms, The News reported on Sunday.

Under the plan, Pakistan will hold a series of roadshows in China, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, alongside domestic investor engagements to promote the upcoming privatisation of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco).

Officials said the 45-day campaign is designed to showcase investment opportunities in Pakistan’s power distribution sector and build momentum ahead of the formal bidding process. The roadshows will highlight restructuring plans, governance reforms and potential efficiency gains under private sector management.

The move follows key approvals by the Privatisation Commission Board, which has already cleared the proposed transaction structure, pre-qualification criteria and restructuring framework for the three Discos.

These recommendations have now been forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) for final approval. Once endorsed by the CCoP, the government will issue Expressions of Interest (EOIs), formally opening the door for both local and international investors to participate in the bidding process.

Officials indicated that strong domestic participation is also anticipated, with major business groups likely to explore bidding opportunities.

These include prominent industrial and energy-linked conglomerates such as the Mansha Group, Abdullah Group, Tabba Group, Fatima Group, and Hubco, which officials noted may consider entering bids due to the profitability and commercial potential of selected Discos.

The inclusion of profitable distribution companies in the first phase of privatisation is seen as a strategic move aimed at attracting credible investors and ensuring competitive valuations. The privatisation drive is being overseen by Chairman Privatisation Commission Muhammad Ali, who has chaired key meetings approving the transaction framework.

Officials familiar with the process said the upcoming roadshows will focus on presenting Pakistan’s broader power sector reform agenda, including improved governance structures, operational restructuring and long-term sustainability measures aimed at reducing inefficiencies and financial losses in the distribution network.

China, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia have been selected as priority destinations due to their strong appetite for infrastructure and energy investments, as well as longstanding economic and strategic ties with Pakistan.

If completed, the privatisation of three DISCOs would represent one of the most significant structural transformations in Pakistan’s power sector in recent years. Authorities believe the move could help improve service delivery, reduce circular debt pressures and enhance operational efficiency through private sector participation.

Government representatives described the initiative as a “decisive step” towards modernising the electricity distribution system and attracting long-term foreign direct investment into a sector that has historically struggled with financial and operational inefficiencies. The process now awaits final approval from the CCoP, after which formal investor engagement through EOIs and international roadshows will begin.