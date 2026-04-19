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James Gunn adds new cast member to ‘Man of Tomorrow' in Superman sequel

Andre Royo joins James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow, adding more excitement to the growing Superman sequel cast

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 19, 2026

James Gunn adds new cast member to ‘Man of Tomorrow&apos; in Superman sequel
James Gunn adds new cast member to ‘Man of Tomorrow’ in Superman sequel

Andre Royo has officially joined the cast of Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming Superman related film directed by James Gunn.

Royo is best known for playing “Bubbles” in The Wire, a role that made him widely loved and respected.

He even once shared a funny story where someone on the street thought he was his character and offered him drugs, something he jokingly called his “street Oscar.”

The star has also worked in many other shows and films over the years, including Fringe, Empire, The Spectacular Now and Beautiful Boy, showing his range across different kinds of roles.

Now, his casting in Man of Tomorrow has added more excitement around the project.

However, his role has not been revealed yet, which is making fans even more curious.

The film is still in early production, and more casting updates are expected soon.

With each new addition, interest in the movie keeps building step by step.

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