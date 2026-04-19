State minister reaffirms govt's commitment to inclusive, consultative budget process

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani holds meeting with Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) leaders and members in Karachi on April 19, 2026. — Ministry of Finance

Kayani, OICCI meeting focuses budget priorities, reforms agenda.

Minister assures proposals to be considered in upcoming budget.

FBR told to appoint focal persons for women entrepreneurs

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani has visited the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) in Karachi and held discussions with its leadership as part of ongoing consultations for the Federal Budget 2026-27.

The meeting was focused on the broader economic outlook, upcoming budget priorities, and government efforts to promote business activity, improve the investment climate and expand the tax base through sustained reforms, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

OICCI representatives presented proposals and recommendations from the perspective of foreign investors, particularly on tax policy, ease of doing business and measures to support sustainable economic growth.

The minister appreciated the constructive input and reaffirmed the government's commitment to an inclusive and consultative budget-making process, assuring stakeholders that their proposals would be considered in finalising the upcoming budget.

Separately, Kayani also held a consultative session with members of the business community in Karachi today, in which he underscored the government's unwavering commitment to simplifying the tax regime.

The state minister said the government is actively working to increase direct tax collection while gradually reducing the burden of indirect and withholding taxes to facilitate ease of doing business.

Highlighting the government's efforts to ensure policy continuity, he emphasised that long-term fiscal strategies are being formulated to promote growth.

Kayani also directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to establish dedicated facilitation desks and appoint focal persons to support women entrepreneurs.

He invited the business community to submit comprehensive written proposals, emphasising that the government views the business sector as a vital partner in Pakistan's journey toward sustainable economic prosperity.

The business leaders lauded the state minister's initiative to engage directly with the grassroots business community during the budget-making process. They expressed confidence in the government's inclusive approach to policy formulation.