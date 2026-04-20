Two India-backed terrorists, including ring leader, killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen in this undated image. — Reuters/File

Bannu IBO conducted on reported presence of terrorists: ISPR.

Ring leader, suicide bomber killed in operation: ISPR.

ISPR says timely action also averted major catastrophe.

Two terrorists, including a ring leader, were neutralised after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the security forces conducted the operation on April 19 in Bannu district on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During conduct of the operation, after intense exchange of fire, two khwarij, belonging to Indian sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij, including ring leader Waheedullah alias Muktiar, along with a suicide bomber were [killed]," read the statement.

Meanwhile, the security forces also recovered a suicide jacket, weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The ISPR said that ring leader Waheedullah was among the most wanted terrorists on the list for his active involvement in numerous terrorist activities, including the martyrdom of security forces personnel and innocent civilians.

"He [Waheedullah] was also main handler of a suicide bomber in Bannu District on 21 February 2026, resulting into [martyrdom] of Lieutenant Colonel Gul Faraz Shaheed," it added.

The operation, the military’s media wing added, has "indeed avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice."

Furthermore, it said, the timely action of security forces also averted a major catastrophe.

"Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored [terrorists] found in the area," the ISPR said, adding that the counter terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Since the Afghan Taliban grabbed power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

Amid the rising terror incidents, Pakistan launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq", during which around 684 Afghan Taliban operatives and affiliated militants were killed.

More than 900 Afghan Taliban operatives have also been injured, while Pakistan has destroyed 252 checkposts, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed today.

The two countries, back in October 2025, were also engaged in border clashes after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against Pakistan’s border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

However, despite many rounds of talks, both countries failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.