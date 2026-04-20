Gunman killed after attack on Engineer Mirza in Jhelum

Cleric Muhammad Ali Mirza pictured during a lecture released on August 25, 2025. — Screeengrab via YouTube@EngineerMuhammadAliMirzaClips

Constable injured during attack at the site.

Police neutralise attacker in exchange of fire.

Investigation ordered to trace facilitators.

RAWALPINDI: A gunman who opened fire outside the Quran and Sunnah Academy of religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza in Jhelum was killed in a police response on Sunday, while the scholar remained unharmed.

The News reported that the incident occurred while Engineer Mirza was delivering his routine lecture at the academy when an unidentified assailant suddenly resorted to indiscriminate firing.

During the attack, Constable Ahsan, who was on duty at the site, sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other casualties or injuries were reported.

A police official stated that a prompt and effective response led to the attacker being neutralised in an exchange of fire, preventing any major loss of life.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, has taken immediate notice of the incident and sought a detailed report. He also ordered a thorough investigation and directed authorities to identify any facilitators behind the attack.

Law enforcement agencies have begun collecting evidence from the scene, while security in the area has been placed on high alert. Additional police personnel have been deployed at sensitive locations to ensure law and order.

This is not the first time that the scholar has faced such an attack. In February earlier this year, he escaped another attack when a person tried to target him during a photo session at the same academy. The attacker was arrested.

He was arrested last year in August under 3-MPO and later released on bail December.