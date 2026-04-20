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Katy Perry confuses fans with unexpected act during getaway

Katy Perry left fans confused after dropping her credit card into Trevi Fountain instead of following the usual coin tradition

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 20, 2026

Katy Perry confuses fans with unexpected act during getaway
Katy Perry confuses fans with unexpected act during getaway

Katy Perry recently shared moments from her trip to Rome, giving fans a look at her time in the city after a private performance.

The 41-year-old singer posted a series of pictures and a short video on Instagram, writing “Just Rome’ing around” while showing herself at different spots across Rome.

One moment from her visit quickly caught people’s attention and left many fans confused. In the video, Perry is seen placing her credit card into the famous Trevi Fountain instead of a coin.

However, the fountain is known for a long-standing tradition where visitors throw coins into the water for good luck or to make a wish about returning to Rome.

Explaining her action in her own words, the Dark Horse hitmaker said “Y’all, I told you in Save as Draft that I don’t f**k with change. But I feel like I need to put something in the Trevi Fountain for good luck.”

The music icon's comment was a reference to a lyric from her 2017 song.

The visit to Rome also included a private concert at La Nuvola convention centre on Saturday evening.

At the same time, the Last Friday Night singer has been in the news due to claims made by Ruby Rose about an alleged past incident.

Victoria Police confirmed that an investigation is underway, while Katy Perry's team has denied the claims.

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