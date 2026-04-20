Japan downgrades tsunami warning after 7.7 magnitude quake, no casualties reported

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 hit northeastern Japan on Monday, April 20.

The quake caused waves up to 80 centimeters, prompting initial tsunami warnings. However, authorities have not eased down on warning.

Although a downgrade has been announced, the tsunami warning has not lifted completely.

The tremor hit at 4:53 p.m. local time (0753 FMT) with a depth of 20 kilometers in the Pacific Ocean. The Japanese meteorological bureau had issued an initial warning that tsunami waves could hit up to 3 meters, prompting people to leave coastal areas at once.

After two hours of the earthquake, the warning was reduced to a tsunami advisory because smaller waves were confirmed. There were no reports of any casualties or damage at that time, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara.

As a precaution, bullet trains were halted, and several motorways were closed as a precaution.

An increased risk of a subsequent megaquake was also issued. However, officials confirmed that there’s only 1% probability of another quake of magnitude 8 or stronger.

Why is Japan hit by so many strong earthquakes?

Japan is situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” This makes it one of the world’s most earthquake-prone regions. Around 20% of global quakes of magnitude 6.0 or greater hit Japan.