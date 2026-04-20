Europe jet fuel crisis worsens: Here's how Hormuz closure will affect your flights, wallet

Europe has only 6 weeks of jet fuel left: Here's how Hormuz crisis will affect your flights, wallet

Europe’s energy crises and jet fuel shortage has worsened amid the U.S.-Israel war against Iran and the subsequent closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that there might be only “six weeks of jet fuel” left in Europe as imports from the Middle East had been impacted due to the conflict in the region and the closing of the key route for jet fuel out of the Gulf for over six weeks now.

If the negotiations that are happening today (Monday) in Islamabad, Pakistan, fail, millions of air travelers are expected to be impacted.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol warned flight cancellations are expected in case the supply remains blocked.

Middle Eastern countries are a major supplier of oil, gas and jet fuel to countries all around the world. Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on energy infrastructure in IMiddle East in retaliation to the U.S.-Israeli attacks have led to the closure of much of the production capacity and refineries in those countries.

Birol said: “The crisis has thrown a proverbial wrench into the inner workings of the aviation fuel markets.”

Jet fuel prices have also increased since the beginning of the Iran War as they soared past $1500 per tonne.

Travelers can expect higher airfares, possible canceled flights (especially summer holidays), rising fuel prices affecting everything from groceries to electricity.

Pakistan, acting as a mediator, has also intensified its efforts to secure the end of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran.

The second round of Islamabad Talks in expected to begin late Monday or early Tuesday, April 20, 2026.