Boston Marathon 2026: start time, schedule, route—here's your complete guide

Boston Marathon Monday morning is buzzing with the sunrise at Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

It’s a day of celebration, road closures, and a dazzling race as it hits the milestone of 130 years.

From weather forecast to start time, schedule, and route map, we have got you covered.

The 2026 Boston Marathon is expected to draw over 30,000 athletes from almost 130 countries, with entrants from all 50 states of America, per Boston Athletic Association.

The Boston Marathon is a hard nut to crack, and it just keeps getting tougher with each passing year.

According to the BMA, “This year’s cut-off time needed to gain acceptance into the Boston Marathon was four minutes, thirty-four seconds or faster (4:34) than the qualifying time for each respective age group and gender.”

Where does the Boston Marathon go?

The Boston Marathon kicks off on Main Street in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Athletes will then follow Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, and Wellesley to where Route 135 turns toward Route 16.

The course follows along Route 16 until the fire station at Commonwealth Avenue, a point where runners will take a turn on the right and begin the stretch of Newton Hills.

After Heartbreak Hill from mile 20 to 21, runners will head across the Chestnut Hill Reservoir before turning left onto Beacon Street

From there, runners will have approximately four miles to the finish line.

They will continue through Brookline, Kenmore Square, and under Massachusetts Avenue.

Finally, the iconic turns await at the finish: right onto Hereford Street and left onto Boylston Street for the final sprint.

The Marathon finish line is set near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.

What time does the Boston Marathon start today?

The 130th edition of the Boston Marathon will kick off the first race for Men’s Wheelchair at 9:06 a.m. ET, with the following start times for athletes competing in the day’s races as listed by the association.

Women’s Wheelchair at 9:09 a.m. ET

Handcycle & Duo Participants at 9:30 a.m. ET

Professional Men at 9:37 a.m. ET

Professional Women at 9:47 a.m. ET

Para Athletics Divisions at 9:50 a.m. ET

Wave 1 at 10 a.m. ET

Wave 2 at 10:25 a.m. ET

Wave 3 at 10:50 a.m. ET

Wave 4 at 11:15 a.m. ET

Boston Marathon 2026 will be covered live by ABC for all Boston-area viewers, with broadcast starting at 4 a.m. this morning, Monday, April 20, 2026.