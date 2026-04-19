Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding: Everything to know about venue, guest list, dress, more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot on July 3 in New York.

Details from their highly anticipated wedding are finally emerging, including a strict no-gift rule.

Venue and Date

According to sources, they have already mailed their save-the-date cards for July 3rd in New York City after dropping previous ideas for a ceremony at Taylor’s Rhode Island mansion. A venue will probably be chosen from one of the large spaces, such as arenas and museums. This particular date comes right before the Chiefs' training camp, and it is the favourite holiday of Taylor Swift, Independence Day.

No gifts rule

The couple is going to establish a generous new tradition, skipping traditional presents. Instead, the couple is set to curate a special list of charities for donations. “They don’t need anything. Between them, they have more than enough,” an insider told StyleCaster. Wedding staff is also expected to have a “very big bonus,” sources cited.

Taylor Swift’s wedding outfit

Swift’s wedding dress might be inspired by old Hollywood glamour. Swift is known to have researched the style of Elizabeth Taylor in the 1950s and may don a dress reminiscent of that era. Vera Wang anticipates that the bride will be wearing "some lace" and changing clothes frequently during the reception.

Guest list

Neither Swift’s nor Kelce’s parents will attend the ceremony, but the couple will receive blessings. The celebrity guest list includes:

Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid

Emma Stone

The Haim sisters

Zoë Kravitz

Ed Sheeran

Sabrina Carpenter

NFL teammate Patrick Mahomes

Keleigh Teller and her husband, Miles Teller

Sarah Goldberg

Stylist Ashley Avignone

Cara Delevingne

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Jack Antonoff

It is expected that Ed Sheeran will perform, as Swift joked, "it would be hard to keep him off the stage.”

The Rings

The engagement ring is a brilliant cut diamond mounted in yellow gold. The designer of the ring is Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.