Patrick Muldoon, 'Days of Our Lives' actor cause of death revealed

Actor Patrick Muldoon, a buzzing figure back when 90s TV ruled and best known for his roles in Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, passed away at age 57 on April 19, 2026.

Muldoon’s cause of death was announced as a sudden heart attack, per Deadline.

Born in San Pedro, California, Muldon studied at the USC, where he was part of the Trojans football team.

He debuted on the small screen while still a high school student with a two-part episode of Who’s the Boss?

Muldoon, after his graduation in 1991, landed a three-episode guest role on Saved By the Bell.

He created the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, which he continued to star in from 1992-95 and again from 2011-12.

His television credits also include the primetime soap opera, Melrose Place where he appeared as Richard Hart from Season 3-5.

He also appeared across numerous TV movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Muldoon also had a brief stint on the silver screen; he starred as Zander Barcalow in the 1997 film Starship Troopers.

His most recent movie, a crime thriller called Dirty Hands, is set to be released later this year.

Muldoon, called ‘Bobo’ by family and close friends, is survived by his life partner, Miriam Rothbart; his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldon Sr.; his sister and brother-in-law, Shana and Ahmet Zappa; and their children, Muldon’s beloved niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.