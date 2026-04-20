How did Mara Flavia drown during Ironman Texas swim portion: Here’s everything to know

Mara Flávia, a Brazilian triathlete and social media influencer, drowned Saturday, April 18.

The incident took place during the swimming leg of the Ironman Texas competition.

As reported by officials, the 38-year-old vanished beneath the surface of Lake Woodlands minutes after the 2.4-mile swim started at 6:31 a.m. (local time).

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated that around 7:30 a.m., rescuers received reports of a “lost swimmer”.

For rescue, the Woodlands Fire Department dive team eventually recovered her body from 10ft of water. She was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Palmer Buck said that the rescue operations encountered challenging conditions like “zero” visibility at the lake bottom.

Despite the incident, the triathlon continued while crews searched.

Flávia, a journalism graduate with a decade-long stint in radio and TV, took up athletics after turning 28 years old. She would post about her rigorous practice sessions and competitions on Instagram, motivating her many followers.

A statement has been released by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit that they were investigating the case according to regular protocols. Ironman Texas made an official apology to the bereaved family.