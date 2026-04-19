Is Trump firing Kash Patel after Pam Bondi? White House spokesperson says no

As speculation swirls following Attorney General Pam Bondi’s ouster by Trump on April 2, concerns have been raised over whether FBI Director Kash Patel is next in line.

White House has denied all these rumours. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt defended him, stating: “Crime across country has plummeted to the lowest level in more than 100 years.”

She also insisted that “Director Patel remains a critical player on the administration’s law and order team.”

However, the current and former officials highlight a different side. According to The Atlantic, senior Trump administration officials are already discussing who might replace Patel.

“We are all just waiting for the word,” one official told the outlet.

These rumours got fuelled even more following a report in The Atlantic on claims that Patel is a heavy drinker, with several instances when his security team had a hard time rousing him from unconsciousness. Patel’s meetings have reportedly been postponed due to his night-long drinking binges.

Responding to the report, Patel wrote: “Keep talking, it means I’m doing exactly what I should be doing.”

But with Bondi already forced to resign and Trump saying nothing about the highly controversial report, many people in the FBI think Patel won’t have long left anyway.