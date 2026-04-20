Harry and Meghan’s quiet Sydney kiss nearly slipped under the radar

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry big onstage moments caught attention but a quick kiss almost slipped by unnoticed.

The behind-the-scenes clip, shared by Meghan on Instagram after their return from Australia, captured the couple sharing a brief kiss before walking hand-in-hand onto the stage at the “Her Best Life” retreat in Sydney.

Set to Love Is in the Air by John Paul Young, the video was captioned, “Australia, you have our hearts,” adding a romantic note to the end of their tour.

The three-day wellness retreat, held at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, featured Meghan headlining an onstage Q&A, with guests reportedly paying premium prices for access.

Harry, meanwhile, took a supportive role, watching from the audience before joining her for the walk onto the stage.

A series of candid moments showed the couple enjoying a low-key date night, Harry tucking into a hearty meal, and the Duchess getting ready against a sunset-lit ocean backdrop.

Another segment captured them on a coastal walk with longtime friend Markus Anderson, blending downtime with their otherwise busy schedule.