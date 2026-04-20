Anne Hathaway pays tribute to husband Adam Shulman for supporting dreams

Anne Hathaway ran with her dreams this year, which included working on five movies and the actress gave credited to her husband Adam Shulman for handling all the other parts of their lives as she spent a surprising amount of time working.

The 43-year-old Hollywood star is starring in Mother Mary, Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity, all coming out this year, and her husband of 13 years supported him “completely” during this “unusual” year.

Speaking of the hectic year, the One Day star said, “This year in particular was unusual. He and I both know that it’s probably never going to happen like this again. And the way he stepped up, I mean, in every possible way, he’s the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met," in the cover story of People Magazine.

Hathaway and Shulman, 45, who met at the 2008 Palm Springs International Film Festival and married in 2012, share two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, and the Interstellar actress thanked him for managing it all while she was away.

"I’m so lucky that he’s my partner that I spend my life with. If I didn’t know that before this past year, I think I really know it now because with absolutely everything he’s just, he’s on it. He holds it down. I hope that doesn’t sound like I’m bragging, but he’s a dream partner to me," she told the outlet.

The Princess Diaries actress also gushed over Shulman’s cooking, saying that "That's one of the ways that I really value him." Hathaway added that he made "bangin' salmon" recently with rice, purple sweet potatoes, spinach and roasted tomatoes, which was "so good."

Hathaway gushed that "It’s one thing to have dreams. It’s another thing to have somebody who helps you achieve them. I absolutely would not be able to have achieved what I’ve done without my husband."