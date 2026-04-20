Trump tariff refund portal 2026: See list of eligible businesses for $166 billion payout

The Trump administration has rolled out a massive refund program as the Supreme Court marked tariffs imposed by the U.S. President illegal.

On Monday, April 20, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection opened the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) portal, enabling importers to claim refunds on tariffs.

The court ruled 6 to 3 against President Donald Trump for having acted beyond his powers as Congress under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by placing excessive tariffs on imports.

Over 56,000 importers have made claims totaling $127 billion, which is about 82 percent of the total amount raised at $166 billion.

This will affect more than 53 million packages and could help up to 330,000 companies.

Successful claimants should receive their refund together with interest in 60 to 90 days.

Who is eligible?

Any importer that has a record of paying imposed tariffs under the now-invalidated International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) is eligible.

This makes around 330,000 importers covering around 53 million shipments.

Specific companies mentioned as eligible are:

Costco (Retail/ Consumer Products)

FedEx (Logistics/ Delivery)

Toyota (Automotive)

Goodyear (Tires/ Automotive)

Xerox (Technology/ Office equipment)

Steve Madden (Footwear/ Fashion)

Bath & Body Works (Consumer Retail)

EssilorLuxottica (Eyewear)

Industries eligible for refunds

Technology, media, and telecom

Industrial products and manufacturing

Consumer products

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Who is not eligible?

Individual consumers

Businesses that paid tariffs on steel, aluminium, or automobiles (these sector-specific tariffs remain in place and are NOT covered by the refund)

Importers with entries that do not meet Phase 1 criteria (unliquidated entries or within 80 days of liquidation)

Around 56,000 businesses have already registered the claims worth $127 billion.