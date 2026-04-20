WrestleMania 42: Brock Lesnar's retirement gesture, why WWE hasn't confirmed it yet?

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Brock Lesnar appears to have retired from the company after a defeat in his fight against Oba Femi on Wrestlemania 42’s second and final day, April 19, 2026.

The event featured some intense clashes between fan-favourite superstars and Lesnar fought Femi in the opening match of WWE’s flagship event’s night 2. The match lasted less than five minutes with The Ruler getting out triumphant.

Following the match, Lesnar left his boots and gloves in the middle of the ring, mirroring the signature retirement style of many WWE legends, including The Undertaker.

The 48-year-old looked visibly shaken and emotional after his defeat. He was joined by his longtime WWE Advocate Paul Heyman, who hugged the athlete as they waved to fans sitting at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

WWE posted a clip on TikTok with the caption: “WHAT ARE YOU DOING, BROCK?” However, no official announcements regarding his retirement have come out yet.

Fans paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary athlete. One user commented: “I deeply respect Brock Lesnar. I hated that he ended Taker's streak but what an entertaining athlete. Thank you Brock for your contribution to wrestling.”

Another expressed, “Undertaker, Keane, John Cena, and now Brock Lesnar…who’s next?? A third fan chimed in, “The ruthless aggression era’s superstars are all retired except Randy Orton.”

Following the match, Femi called out The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen when WWE plans a showdown between the emerging superstar, who has already slain The Beast, and The Big Dog.