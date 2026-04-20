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GTA 6 price 2026: Everything to know about $100 price rumours, map size, latest release date

GTA 6 $100 price tag debate intensifies as launch nears

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 20, 2026

GTA 6 price 2026: Everything to know about $100 price rumours, map size, latest release date
GTA 6 price 2026: Everything to know about $100 price rumours, map size, latest release date

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

As the release is near, fans are speculating about the price tag and how big the world map is.

The pricing controversy began because of the appearance of GTA 6 on a digital storefront on the Xbox platform at the price of £89.99 ($100).

The Rockstar Games company has not yet announced anything about the cost, although a number of experts claim that this price is only temporary. Nevertheless, players are ready for an increase in prices.

Fans who support this state that the price tag justifies the GTA 6’s decade-long development and newly introduced features. 

However, opponents warn that if GTA VI launches with this price tag, it will establish a new baseline. Following this trend, other publishers will also follow, even for the games that can’t match the same quality.

However, debates continue about the map size, with Rockstar announcing that there will be three unique locations within this fictional version of the state of Florida known as Leonida: Vice City, Grassrivers (marsh area), and Ambrosia (rural territory). Although there was one rumour about the size being 3.5 times bigger than Los Santos in GTA 5, fan research says otherwise.

For now, Rockstar has not made any official announcement. 

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