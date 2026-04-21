Jim Parsons makes bombshell claim about return in 'Big Bang Theory' reboot

Jim Parsons has stunned longtime fans of The Big Bang Theory with a blunt revelation

Parsons is closing the door on a return to the show.

Appearing on The View to promote his Broadway role in Titanique, the Emmy winning actor reflected on his 12-season run as Sheldon Cooper.

He admitted he has no desire to reprise the character.

“I don’t believe I would do a reboot,” the 53-year-old said as per Decider, “I can’t say I miss him, partly because, especially 12 years on a TV show where they’re writing for this specific actor, there’s a lot of me in that. Not the genius part, but there’s a lot of me in that.”

Parsons, who won four Primetime Emmys for the role, acknowledged Sheldon remains a defining part of his legacy.

He’s still surprised by the fan enthusiasm that follows him, “The longer it goes on, I’m more and more surprised when people approach me about it … but it’s always really sweet.”

The actor’s decision to leave after season 12 ultimately ended the CBS juggernaut, a move that castmates later described as blindsiding.

Parsons has since reprised Sheldon in narration for Young Sheldon, calling the experience “very weird” but “also very beautiful.”

While he carries aspects of Sheldon’s quirks with him, he’s clear about one thing: the physicist’s days are firmly behind him.