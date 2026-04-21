Jamal Murray enters Steph Curry's exclusive three-point club—but can he sustain it?

The Nuggets emerged as the best team to finish the season as the NBA’s best three-point team, leading the league in three-point percentage (39.6%), the best score by any team since the 2016-17 season.

Jamal Murray spearheaded this season’s three-point firepower, recording a historically impressive campaign from long range.

Murray, to go along with his first career All-Star pick and possibly his debut All-NBA honors, he averaged 25.4 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc on 7.5 attempts per game.

The only other players in NBA history to shoot 43% or better on 7.5 or more three-point attempts per game are Steph Curry (4x), Ray Allen, and Duncan Robinson (min. 50 games), per stathead.

By joining the exclusive club of three-pointers, Murray has also become the second player in league history to do so while averaging 25 or more points per game, thus joining Curry, who did it four times.

This season stands head and shoulders above the rest of Murray’s nine-year NBA career.

He has long been recognized as a playoff riser due to some amazing postseason outings and late-game heroics, but this season, he leveled up his game across the 82-game run.