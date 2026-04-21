Lee Anderson, Zarah Sultana kicked out of UK Parliament for calling PM ‘liar'

Two UK MPs were kicked out of the House of Commons after they accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of lying.

Reform UK’s Lee Anderson and Your Party’s Zara Sultana were both ejected from parliament after they accused PM Starmer of lying during a statement regarding the appointment of a former UK ambassador to the U.S. Lord Peter Mandelson.

For the unversed, Mandelson was fired from his position after the Epstein documents, released by the U.S. Department of Justice, accused him of having close ties with disgraced and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During the session on Monday, Anderson said: “The problem the prime minister’s got is that no one believes him. The public don’t believe him. The MPs on this side of the House don’t believe him. His own gullible backbenchers don’t believe him. So does the prime minister agree with me, he’s been lying?”

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle intervened immediately and asked him to withdraw his words; however, the Reform MP refused, saying, “I will not withdraw it. That man couldn’t lie straight in bed.”

He was asked to leave.

Later in the seassion, MP Zarah Sultana described the prime minister as a “bare-faced liar” and accused him of gaslighting the nation.

The speaker asked her to leave but she insisted on staying. Later, MPs voted in favour of a motion to suspend Ms Sultana from the services of the House. It was brought by government whip Gen Kitchen.

The suspention didn't deter her as she doubled down on PM Starmer and called for his resignation. In a post on X, Ms Sultana wrote: "Keir Starmer is a barefaced liar and if he had any decency, he would resign."

The suspension marks first such action in the UK parliament since 2022. House of Commons rules prohibit MPs from accusing one another of lying or deliberately misleading.