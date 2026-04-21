Osmonds legend Alan Osmond dies aged 76 as family keeps cause of death secret

The oldest member of The Osmonds musical band, which was globally recognized more as a family vocal group, Alan Osmond, passes at age 76.

'The Osmond' family confirmed in a statement to U.S. media outlet KSL that his wife, Suzanne, and their eight sons were at his bedside at the time of his passing.

Osmond was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987. Osmond’s family, however, did not share the cause of his death.

Osmond first took the stage at age 12 with his siblings—first as a barbershop quartet with his brothers Wayne, Merrill, and Jay.

The group was soon joined by their younger brothers Donny and Jimmy.

Alan Osmond became famous on The Andy Williams Show, opening the door for younger siblings.

Alan was the third child of George and Olive Osmond, alongside Wayne, Merrill, and Jay—who started performing to pool money for the treatment of their older brothers, Virl and Tom Osmond, who were suffering from hearing impairment.

Alan was a key figure to The Osmonds as a songwriter and composer and helped write some of The Osmonds’ record-breakers, including One Bad Apple and the highly praised Crazy Horses.

He is survived by his wife, their eight sons, 30 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.