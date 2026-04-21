Karachi's Red Line BRT Lot-2 contract terminated over persistent delays

Labourers are busy in work during the construction of a new development projects Red Line at Jail Road in Karachi, February 10, 2026. — Online

Lot 2 contractor failed to meet required standards.

Formal proceedings underway to finalise termination.

District authorities seal contractor's office linked to Lot 2.



The authorities have terminated the contract for Karachi’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line Lot 2, covering the Mosamiyat-Numaish corridor, due to persistent delays and unsatisfactory performance by the contractor, TransKarachi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision followed concerns raised by an Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation over the contractor's pace and quality of work during a recent visit, read the statement.

The ADB delegation also expressed reservations regarding health, safety and environmental compliance on the project.

The statement noted that development work on Lot 2 — covering the corridor from Mosamiyat to Numaish — failed to meet required standards, with formal proceedings are underway to finalise the termination of the agreement.

Separately, district authorities sealed the contractor's office linked to Lot 2, with police saying they had been instructed to seal and secure the office.

Sources said that the ADB delegation had expressed displeasure over the contractor’s performance during its visit last week, paving the way for the government’s action.

Originally launched in 2022 with a completion timeline of 30 months, the BRT Red Line project was scheduled to be finished by June 2024. However, as of 2026, the deadline has long passed, with repeated extensions and no clear completion date in sight.

The project has been split into two major sections: Lot 1, stretching from Airport signal to Mosamiyat, and Lot 2, from Mosamiyat to Numaish.

Lot 2, which is larger in scope, has been plagued by serious and recurring issues over the years.

Construction on the section remained suspended for several months last year due to financial disputes between the contractor and authorities, leading to court intervention before payments were cleared.

Meanwhile, Karachi residents continue to bear the brunt of the stalled project, facing disrupted routes and heavy congestion on roads.