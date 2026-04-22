On Pahalgam attack anniversary, Pakistan slams India for ‘failing' to share evidence

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar. — GeoNewsLive

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On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, Islamabad on Wednesday criticised New Delhi for failing to provide "credible evidence" for its allegations against Pakistan.

In a special televised statement, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said India had also sidestepped calls for an independent investigation into a "false flag operation".

The longtime neighbouring adversaries went to war in May last year after India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Without offering any evidence, New Delhi had accused Islamabad of orchestrating the deadly attack in Pahalgam — a charge that Islamabad denied and also asked it to hold neutral investigation.

India followed the baseless accusations with unlawful missile strikes inside Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of several civilians and security personnel.

Pakistan responded by downing seven Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, dozens of drones, and destroying an S-400 defence system.

The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

In his statement today, Tarar said the Pahalgam incident reflects a mindset driven by "hollowness, illogical thinking, false pride, arrogance, and greed", adding that India has consistently been unable to address concerns raised over the episode and is yet to provide satisfactory answers despite the passage of a year.

He said India continues to present its internal issues as external matters, while treating internationally recognised disputes as domestic affairs.

He noted that terrorism is an internal issue for India, which it projects outwardly, whereas the IIOJK dispute is a recognised international issue that India seeks to portray as internal.

The minister went on to say that India’s approach has been fully exposed, describing its handling of the Pahalgam incident as consistent with historically known patterns of false flag operations. He said India resorted to crude methods in dealing with the incident.

He further said that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed an independent and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident, India avoided the offer and did not respond in a meaningful manner. He said Pakistan’s position was clear, while India’s refusal to accept an inquiry reflects avoidance, strengthening concerns over the nature of the incident.

The minister pointed out that an FIR was registered within ten minutes of the incident, describing it as highly unusual given the distance between the site and the police station, and suggesting it indicates prior preparation.

He added that international media, Indian civil society, politicians and think tanks have also raised serious questions over the incident.

He said narratives built around false flag operations are difficult to sustain globally, adding that India has not been able to present a convincing case or any credible evidence in support of its claims.

Tarar also criticised the Indian media for creating a war-like atmosphere and spreading fabricated and baseless reports, saying its credibility has been exposed internationally.

Referring to wider issues, he said minorities in India are being deprived of rights under the Hindutva ideology, while Muslims face violence. He added that India uses terrorism as a state policy and has been involved in such activities globally.

He referred to incidents involving Sikh leaders abroad and the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav as examples pointing towards India’s involvement in such activities.

The minister said Pakistan has concrete evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist activities inside the country, adding that elements such as the BLA and TTP are being used to destabilise Pakistan. He said this evidence has been shared with the international community and global media at various points.

He also referred to incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, including the Jaffar Express attack and the Khuzdar incident, saying they demonstrate India’s involvement in destabilising activities in the country.

Tarar said Pakistan remains fully committed to eliminating terrorism and that the entire nation stands united in this resolve. He said Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty, dignity and security, and will continue to take all necessary steps to counter terrorism.

He said recent statements by Indian military leadership regarding a new operation reflect failure and defeat, adding that any misadventure would be met with an immediate and decisive response.

Referring to Pakistan's military campaign"Marka-e-Haq", Tarar said Pakistan achieved a decisive victory over India and continues to be recognised globally for its success, while India faces increasing isolation.

He added that under the leadership of PM Shehbaz and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan continues its efforts for peace, with civil and military leadership fully aligned for national defence.

Tarar said Pakistan has emerged as a strong, united nation and prayed for continued peace, stability and prosperity.