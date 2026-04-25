Anne Hathaway snubs Anna Wintour amid 'TDWP2' buzz

Anne Hathaway is not just promoting a sequel – she’s playing fashion chess.

As buzz builds for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway landed on the April cover of Harper’s Bazaar – and notably not Vogue. Coincidence? Not according to insiders.

According to Radar Online, talks with Vogue quietly fizzled, with the magazine’s editorial head Chloe Malle allegedly refusing to meet Hathaway’s terms. And if there’s one thing Hathaway does not do, it’s compromising her image.

The twist? She just covered Vogue’s August 2025 issue. But this time around, “choosing Bazaar sends a clear message,” one insider claimed.

“If Vogue won’t play ball, she has other powerful options.”

Translation: there’s more than one throne in fashion – and Hathaway knows it.

Of course, the timing is not random. The Devil Wears Prada universe has long been linked to Anna Wintour, making this magazine switch feel a little… pointed.

And insiders are not pretending otherwise.

“This isn’t just about one cover. It’s about control, influence – and who really runs the game.”

Subtle? Not even slightly.

Between a high-stakes sequel and a headline-making cover choice, Hathaway is reminding everyone that in Hollywood – and fashion – visibility is power, and she’s choosing exactly where to shine.

Miranda Priestley would approve.