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Charlize Theron climbs Times Square billboard to launch Netflix ‘Apex'

Charlize Theron-starrer ‘Apex’ is currently streaming worldwide on Netflix

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 25, 2026

Charlize Theron climbs Times Square billboard to launch Netflix ‘Apex&apos;

Charlize Theron stunned New Yorkers Friday evening when she scaled a towering faux rock wall atop Times Square’s Pentacular.

Oscar winner performed the stunt to promote her new Netflix action thriller Apex.

Harnessed for safety but climbing unaided, Theron ascended several stories before waving and dancing to cheers from the crowd gathered along 7th Avenue.

“That’s actually her?” gasped one pedestrian in a clip shared by digital creator Mickey Blank.

Charlize Theron climbs Times Square billboard to launch Netflix ‘Apex

In Apex, Theron stars as Sasha, a widow who turns to climbing for solace after tragedy, only to be hunted by a serial killer (played by Taron Egerton) in the Australian Outback.

To prepare, she trained with elite climber Beth Rodden, famed for her Yosemite ascents.

“She’s the OG,” Theron told Netflix, admitting she had never climbed before beyond childhood tree climbing in South Africa.

Theron performed all her own stunts for the film, channeling both physical endurance and instinct.

“There were days that I would go, and I was going through stuff, and it just felt like a way to forget about things,” she said of her training.

Apex is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

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