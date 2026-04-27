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Jonah Hill moved from Los Angeles to San Diego for THIS reason

Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar welcomed their first baby together in May 2023

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 27, 2026

Jonah Hill moved from Los Angeles to San Diego for THIS reason

Jonah Hill is embracing life far from Hollywood’s glare.

During a live taping of the SmartLess podcast April 25, the Outcome star shared that he and wife Olivia Millar relocated three years ago to “a very small town in San Diego” to raise their two children.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the couple, longtime partners, are now married and recently welcomed their second baby.

Hill, appearing onstage with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, gave a warm shout out to Millar before describing their new lifestyle.

Jonah Hill moved from Los Angeles to San Diego for THIS reason

He said the move was motivated by a desire to raise a family outside of Los Angeles, while still being able to commute for work.

The Oscar nominee praised his neighbors for treating him like anyone else.

He noted that one of them, Dr. Sean, has become a close friend without ever asking about his career.

“They never treat me weird or ask me about my job or anything,” Hill explained.

Reflecting on his own childhood in L.A., Hill recalled the freedom of the ’90s that included skateboarding downtown, sneaking into movie premieres, and catching comedy legends like Chris Rock.

“You had access to show business stuff, but you had access to punk and skating and graffiti and all the naughty stuff. And there was no internet. It was just so awesome,” he said.

Hill is currently promoting Outcome, his Apple TV film co-starring Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer. 

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