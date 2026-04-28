 
Geo News

Elon Musk calls OpenAI CEO ‘Scam Altman,' dropping bombshell accusations as trial begins

Elon Musk accused Sam Altman of ‘looting charity’ as trial begins

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 28, 2026

Elon Musk calls OpenAI CEO ‘Scam Altman,&apos; dropping bombshell accusations as trial begins
Elon Musk calls OpenAI CEO ‘Scam Altman,’ dropping bombshell accusations as trial begins

Elon Musk wrote a furious tweet on Monday, April 27, attacking OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as jury selection initiated in their high-stakes federal trial.

SpaceX CEO called him “Scam Altman” and accused him of looting a charitable foundation.

“The fundamental question is simply this: Do you want to set legal precedent in the United States that it is ok to loot a charity? If so, you undermine all charitable giving in the United States forever,” he wrote.

Two years ago, Musk sued OpenAI, Altman, and president Greg Brockman, claiming that they deceived him into co-founding the company as a non-profit.

The company aimed at developing AI solely for the public’s benefit. However, they abandon this core mission to make a lucrative deal with Microsoft.

Musk alleged that the 2019 and 2023 deals between OpenAI and Microsoft led to a “de facto merger,” making OpenAI’s GPT-4 a “closed-source” subsidiary of Microsoft’s cloud platform.

“I could have started OpenAI as a for-profit corporation. Instead, I started it, funded it, recruited critical talent and taught them everything I know about how to make a startup successful FOR THE PUBLIC GOOD,” he added.

Making a bold statement, he wrote: “They stole the charity.”

As the federal trial began, Altman made a surprise appearance in an Oakland courtroom on Monday. It is anticipated that potential jurors offered unfavourable views about both parties. 

How stomach virus spread at Madrid Open: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic hit by illness
How stomach virus spread at Madrid Open: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic hit by illness
Trump renames ICE to 'NICE' so journalists are forced to say 'Nice agents'
Trump renames ICE to 'NICE' so journalists are forced to say 'Nice agents'
NASA plans to ignite fire on Moon's surface: Should you be worried?
NASA plans to ignite fire on Moon's surface: Should you be worried?
What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Melania Trump? ‘Expectant Widow' joke explained
What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Melania Trump? ‘Expectant Widow' joke explained
How did 22 Buddhist monks get caught smuggling 242 pounds of Cannabis?
How did 22 Buddhist monks get caught smuggling 242 pounds of Cannabis?
US braces for ‘particularly dangerous' tornado outbreak
US braces for ‘particularly dangerous' tornado outbreak
Germany's Friedrich Merz says Iran is ‘humiliating' US in ongoing war
Germany's Friedrich Merz says Iran is ‘humiliating' US in ongoing war
Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: Date, venue, full details
Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: Date, venue, full details