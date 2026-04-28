Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz take major step after 8 months of dating

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have taken a massive step in their relationship, with multiple outlets confirming the couple are engaged after just eight months of dating.

The news first broke earlier this month via Page Six, with the milestone later verified by insiders close to the pair.

Speculation had been reaching fever pitch after the Big Little Lies actress was spotted sporting a significant new diamond ring on her left hand, a massive emerald or oval-cut stone that fans couldn't help but notice during a casual stroll through London.

The couple were recently photographed on Tuesday, 21 April, looking relaxed as they walked together, with Kravitz wearing a trench coat and a baseball cap that didn't quite hide the new "bling" on her ring finger.

Styles, 32, was seen leaning in for a kiss after dropping the 37-year-old actress off at her hotel, appearing every bit the smitten fiancé.

It’s a remarkably fast progression for the duo, who were first romantically linked in August 2025 during a trip to Italy, where onlookers noted their instant chemistry and shared "free-spirited" nature.

By the end of last year, the relationship had clearly turned serious, and it seems Harry has already secured the all-important blessing from Zoë’s father, rock legend Lenny Kravitz.

This will be the first marriage for Styles, whereas Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman for 19 months before their split in late 2023.

She was also famously engaged to Channing Tatum following a three-year relationship that ended in October 2024.

Now, with a wedding on the horizon and the approval of the Kravitz family, it looks like Harry and Zoë are ready to commit to that long-term vision Styles has been dreaming of.

Given how quickly they’ve moved from their first holiday in Italy to a London engagement, it’s clear they aren't wasting any time building their life together.